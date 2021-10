The market is painted in flashy red on the back of a combination of several factors ranging from the risk of a US government shutdown if the US policymakers can’t agree to raise the debt ceiling before Thursday night, the energy crunch that puts pressure on energy prices, which in return puts pressure on the inflation expectations, and combined with the US approaching its debt ceiling deadline without having found an agreement to raise the ceiling puts a strong positive pressure on the US yields. The US 10-year yield advanced past the 1.50% mark, as US equities had their worst day since May.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO