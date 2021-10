(Bloomington, MN) -- A Bloomington man is now charged with the second-degree murder of a woman found in an apartment dumpster Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says the victim was the girlfriend of 23-year-old Nasri Abdilahi. He also faces one count of fleeing a peace officer. Officers received several reports of a man dragging a woman from an apartment building. The complaint says the woman was found in the dumpster with injuries to her face and upper body. Abdilahi led police on a chase with a one-year-old girl in the car and was eventually stopped in south Minneapolis. Investigators say they found a knife in a pool of blood at the scene.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO