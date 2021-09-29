‘There are opportunities up here.’ Downtown Lowell draws a melting pot of entrepreneurs

The On the Street series looks at the past, present, and future of neighborhoods in Greater Boston. Peter Hyunh came to Lowell for love. He stayed for ramen. Hyunh’s girlfriend — now fiancée — grew up in the city, and when they first met almost a decade ago, he made the 45-minute pilgrimage from Boston to visit with her and her family. Hyunh was raised in Boston’s Chinatown, where his parents worked in restaurants, so he was surprised that Lowell’s downtown didn’t reflect the city’s sizable Asian population.