CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Yuma elementary school broken into

By Caleb J. Fernández, April Hettinger
kyma.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gary A. Knox Elementary School reports thieves cut through the chain-link fence, destroyed the doors to an academic garden shed and took everything. "It is with sadness (and a bit of anger) that we share that our 'Garden of Learning' shed was broken into last night," the school said Tuesday evening. "We have nothing left. All of our equipment (some shown in these pictures) was stolen and every garden tool, every piece of drip tape, and accessory that we’d acquired the last 8 years was also taken."

kyma.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Education
Yuma, AZ
Education
Yuma, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Garden Tool#Kyma

Comments / 0

Community Policy