Yuma elementary school broken into

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gary A. Knox Elementary School reports thieves cut through the chain-link fence, destroyed the doors to an academic garden shed and took everything. "It is with sadness (and a bit of anger) that we share that our 'Garden of Learning' shed was broken into last night," the school said Tuesday evening. "We have nothing left. All of our equipment (some shown in these pictures) was stolen and every garden tool, every piece of drip tape, and accessory that we’d acquired the last 8 years was also taken."