Monyetta Shaw And Her Fiancé Did An Engagement Shoot And The Photos Are Beautiful

Monyetta can't wait to say "I do" to her beau Heath Carter. Check out their regal shoot at the legendary Biltmore in Atlanta. Monyetta Shaw and her fiancé Heath Carter will be making their way down the aisle to become husband and wife soon, and to celebrate their pending nuptials, the couple did a glam photo shoot. The pair took pictures at the Biltmore Ballrooms in the historic Biltmore Hotel in Atlanta. They were shot by photographer Justin Christopher Jones wearing complementary neutral toned (we’re thinking champagne and beige) ensembles and looking very much in love.