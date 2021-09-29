CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Monyetta Shaw And Her Fiancé Did An Engagement Shoot And The Photos Are Beautiful

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonyetta can't wait to say "I do" to her beau Heath Carter. Check out their regal shoot at the legendary Biltmore in Atlanta. Monyetta Shaw and her fiancé Heath Carter will be making their way down the aisle to become husband and wife soon, and to celebrate their pending nuptials, the couple did a glam photo shoot. The pair took pictures at the Biltmore Ballrooms in the historic Biltmore Hotel in Atlanta. They were shot by photographer Justin Christopher Jones wearing complementary neutral toned (we’re thinking champagne and beige) ensembles and looking very much in love.

www.essence.com

Comments / 1

Related
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Experienced a Major First with Her Fiancé: "What An Experience"

Porsha Williams recently experienced a special milestone with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, traveling to his home country of Nigeria for the first time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to capture some sweet moments with her husband-to-be during their unforgettable trip. On September 22, Porsha offered...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Debuts A New Look After Losing Husband

Just yesterday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to debut a new look that’s already got her followers talking. The 53-year-old revealed that she’s gone back to her signature blonde hair, but that’s not the only thing people noticed. The smiling selfie is also topped with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fianc#Photo Shoot#Instagram A#Us Weekly
The Breakfast Club

Trina Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Congrats are in order for Trina! During a FaceTime call with Health & Wellness guru Coach Stormy Wellington, the Miami rapstress revealed that she recently got engaged just hours before the chat. Trina was all smiles as she flashed her sparkling diamond ring for Stormy's 1.1 million followers to see.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
St. Louis American

Love potentially in the air for Diddy, Joie Chavis

Since his breakup with Cassie in 2018, he’s been linked to Yung Miami, Tina Louise, and Lori Harvey. In lieu of his annual Labor Day weekend white party, he cozied up on a yacht in Capri with model Joie Chavis. Prior to his PDA session with Chavis, he watched his...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Posts Photo With Boyfriend, 20, Later Deletes It

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is introducing her boyfriend to the world. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 16, made her relationship with 20-year-old Dralin Carswell Instagram official Monday, sharing a photo with her beau at a pumpkin patch before quickly deleting it. Captioning the photo, "spooky season," Thompson and Carswell look loved up while holding hands in a pumpkin patch wearing matching Halloween shirts.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared the Cutest Update on Daughter PJ

Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley is growing up so fast! The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom recently took to Instagram to share some precious new photos of her two-year-old, showcasing how much she’s grown. On October 2, Porsha posted some sweet snapshots of Pilar on Instagram — and from...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Mama June Photographed With Her Rumored New Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

The reality TV star and her alleged new beau, who were first reported to be dating in August, are spotted walking side by side after exiting a limousine near their VIP hotel in Las Vegas. AceShowbiz - June Shannon a.k.a. Mama June's romance with her new rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ella Emhoff and boyfriend wow fans with edgy wedding day look

Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend were in a celebratory mood this weekend when they got all dressed up for a wedding and showed off their chosen looks. The stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris took to Instagram with a snapshot in which she was holding hands with her GQ editor boyfriend, Sam Hine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IBTimes

Anna Cardwell Is Spitting Image Of Mama June As She Debuts New Blonde Look

Anna Cardwell looked nearly identical to her mom June “Mama June” Shannon in her latest social media post where she debuted her new blonde look. The 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram Friday to tell fans that she decided to ditch her purple hair and go back to having blonde locks. She posted a selfie showing off her newly dyed mane and explained in the caption why she changed her hair color.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy