The Samsung Galaxy A03s launched in the UK last month and now the handset is available with mobile carrier Vodafone. The devide is available for £12 a month with Vodafone and there is no up front fee on the hands,t it is available in a range of contracts with the carrier. This is on a 36 month device plan and also a 24 month airtime plan with the carrier.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 HOURS AGO