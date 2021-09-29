Texans' Davis Mills: Shackles to be removed

The Texans plan to open up the offense for Mills this week against the Bills, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Mills made his first NFL start Week 3 on just three days preparation. As such, the coaching staff placed limitations on the rookie quarterback. Houston head coach David Culley believes the staff went too far in trying to protect Mills, who threw for 168 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over. "Moving forward, we'll just get back to doing the things that we had started doing for that first game-and-a-half when Tyrod (Taylor) was our starting quarterback," the coach said. The Texans may want to open up the offense, but they may have no choice against Buffalo, which averages 31.3 points per game. In whatever shape the game takes, it would be helpful if Mills has a competent running game. Houston's averaged just 2.8 yards per carry the last two weeks.