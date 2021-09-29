Kodak Black Violates Probation With Failed Drug Test

DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining music podcasts, thanks in part to Ak's vast network of industry contacts. Each week, the media personality releases one interview with a famous artist. In the past, he's spoken to Rich The Kid and 21 Savage, and this week, he sat down with Kodak Black. The two spoke about Kodak's love of Donald Trump, the feud between Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and much more. They also touched on Drake's early support of Kodak, and why the rapper doesn't think his co-sign was that much of a big deal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO