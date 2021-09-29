CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville Man Arrested on Yates County Superior Court Warrant

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 9 days ago

A Baldwinsville man was arrested Saturday morning on a Superior Bench Warrant issued out of Yates County Court. Joshua Clark is accused of failing to appear in court. The 47-year old was arrested upon his release from the Livingston County Jail and was brought to the Yates County Public Safety Building to await arraignment.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A 49-year-old Penn Yan man was arrested Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Penn Yan Court. Dale Eaves is accused of failing to appear in court on multiple occasions to answer a charge of falsely reporting an incident from an event stemming back in February. He was being...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Woman Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Wolcott woman on a bench warrant issued out of the Lyons Town court. Deputies arrested Aleixieandra E. Hinkle, age 26 of Wolcott on an active bench warrant issued out of the Lyons Town Court for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree and Harassment in the 2nd Degree. The charges stem from an incident which occurred in September of 2021.
WOLCOTT, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Assault

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus man for Assault in the Third Degree following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Macedon on 10/02/21. Deputies arrested Roderick Q. Morris, age 24, of Ridge Road in Sodus after he allegedly...
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Authorities Find Active Meth Lab in Schuyler County

The investigation into an active methamphetamine lab in Schuyler County is ongoing. Law enforcement was called to 1972 County Route 19 in the town of Dix Wednesday for the report of a possible active meth lab. Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed a lab inside of a structure and called State Police to help with the removal of all hazardous materials from inside.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Government
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, NY
FL Radio Group

Himrod Man Arrested on Criminal Contempt Charge

A 22-year old Himrod man has been arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office on a criminal contempt charge. Shane Hanes was allegedly spotted at an address in the town of Milo, which was in violation of a Stay Away Order of Protection. Hanes was being held for arraignment. Get...
HIMROD, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Driver in Fatal Wayne County Accident Was High

Police in Wayne County say the driver of a car involved in a fatal accident in Ontario last November was high. 58-year old Timothy Mannix, of Marion, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Mannix is accused of starting a chain reaction accident when he stopped his car in the passing lane of Route 104 for an unknown reason. 35-year old Nicole Dipiazza, a driver in one of the other vehicles involved, was killed.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Scottsville Man Arrested for Criminal Contempt.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Ricky A Knox Jr, 34, of Scottsville for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. Deputies responded to the report of domestic violence on Chaintree Drive in the Town of Marion. Knox was located at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in violation of a stay away order of protection issued out of Wayne County Family Court.
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superior Court#Yates County Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Ontario Man Arrested Following Domestic Incident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of an Ontario man following the investigation into a domestic incident. Jacob P. Wuestenfeld, age 24, of Bailey Road, Ontario, was involved in a domestic incident with his father during the month of August. It is alleged that Jacob damaged doors, kitchen countertops, drywall and kitchen cabinets during the altercation and caused over $1,500.00 dollars in damage. Wuestenfeld was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.
ONTARIO, NY
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Palmyra man following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Ontario. Deputies arrested Matthew J. Benza, 35 of 204 Conifer Drive, Palmyra following an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred in the Town of Ontario On 07/21/2021. Following an evaluation by a certified drug recognition expert and receipt of blood results Benza was found to have been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Benza was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, 1 count of Criminal Possession of Hypodermic Instruments, DWAI-Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle without the use of headlights, and Unlicensed Operator.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Accepts Plea in 2017 Homicide Case

A Geneva man will head back to prison Friday to resume his sentence for beating another man to death inside of a Hallenbeck Avenue apartment in Geneva in September of 2017. Jeff Salone, Junior, was initially convicted of manslaughter in the death of Jawaun Brumfield and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. His conviction was later reversed by a State Supreme Court Judge who ruled certain testimony from a Geneva Police Detective during his trial should have never been allowed.
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man charged with Harassment

A Penn Yan man has been arrested on harassment charges. Matthew Miller is accused of threatening to harm another village resident. The 38-year-old was released on an appearance ticket and an order of protection was granted to the victim. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Accused of Attacking Hospital Worker

A Penn Yan woman is charged with felony assault after she allegedly attacked an employee at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital Tuesday. Police say Cypress Race had been discharged by the hospital and during a disagreement attacked the staff member, which resulted in the victim being hurt. As Race was being processed at the Penn Yan Police Department, she interfered and struck an officer in the chest with her fist. She was then charged with felony attempted assault and misdemeanor obstruction.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Welfare Fraud Arrest in Seneca County

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 38-year old man on welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing charges. Christopher Cooper allegedly filed false information with Seneca County in an attempt to obtain financial assistance. Cooper was issued an appearance ticket before being turned over...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Clyde Woman Arrested on Harassment, Child Endangerment Charges

A Clyde woman was arrested on charges of harassment and endangering the welfare of a child following the investigation into a family trouble report. 35-year old Crystal Kirkey is accused of getting into a verbal argument with her roommate over taking her child to a relative’s house. While the roommate was placing the child in a car seat, Kirkey is accused of punching the roommate multiple times, pulling her hair and twisting her thumb.
CLYDE, NY
FL Radio Group

Police Searching for Missing Newark Man

Your help is needed in finding a 30-year old Newark man that has been reported missing. State Police are looking for Roy “R.J” Vandemortel, who was last seen at the Tops Plaza in Clifton Springs on September 30th. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, a blue Puma zip-up hoodie, black jeans and grey sneakers. Roy is white, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Misconduct Committee Meets Today

The committee tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department meets later this morning. The investigation will move forward in some manner following Sheriff Kevin Henderson’s resignation. The committee will discuss how they will proceed when they meet this morning at 11. The committee meeting will...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy