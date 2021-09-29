Baldwinsville Man Arrested on Yates County Superior Court Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Palmyra man following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Ontario. Deputies arrested Matthew J. Benza, 35 of 204 Conifer Drive, Palmyra following an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred in the Town of Ontario On 07/21/2021. Following an evaluation by a certified drug recognition expert and receipt of blood results Benza was found to have been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Benza was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, 1 count of Criminal Possession of Hypodermic Instruments, DWAI-Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle without the use of headlights, and Unlicensed Operator.

PALMYRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO