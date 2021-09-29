CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia National Guard to respond if government shutdown happens

By Ashley Haycraft
WVNS
WVNS
 9 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Adjutant General Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane has released a statement on what the National Guard will do in the case of a potential government shutdown after Sept. 30th.

Pelosi: Vote to avoid shutdown expected this week

According to the statement, if the government cannot reach an agreement on funding by midnight on Sept. 30, all West Virginia National Guard employees, technicians and Active Guard Reserve members will report for duty on Friday, Oct. 1, to implement an orderly shutdown of activities.

The statement was made on Tuesday, Sept. 28 on the West Virginia National Guard’s officials Twitter.

According to the statement:

We are once again at a point where we are preparing for a potential government shutdown. The current continuing resolution expires this Thursday, and without another continuing resolution or budget deal before that deadline, we will have to implement an orderly shutdown.

If Congress is unable to reach an agreement on funding by midnight Sept. 30, 2021, all Well Virginia National Guard employees, technicians and Active Guard Reserve members will report for duty on Friday, October I, 2021, to implement an orderly shutdown of activities.

We urge those Soldiers and Airmen who are attending military schools to follow the instructions of the schoolhouse if there is a lapse in funding.

We understand the financial difficulties and hardships posed by a furlough on our force. It is our job to take care of our people and their families. We have staff and community partners available to provide support to our Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, and their families who may experience financial difficulties during this time.

Our brave men and women, both at home and abroad, will continue to conduct national defense, support to civil authorities, and continue our response to the COVID-19 pandemic in West Virginia, despite a lack of funding from the federal government.

The Governor and this leadership team, along with the citizens of the great State of West Virginia, cannot underscore how proud we are for the professionalism and integrity each of you show in the face of budgetary uncertainty while continuing to secure our state and nation.

William E. Crane Brigadier General, WVNG The Adjutant General and James D. Jones Command Sgt. Maj., WVNG Senior Enlisted Leader

The WV National Guard says they will provide updates on the situation as information becomes available.

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

