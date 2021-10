After spending the entire month of September pigging out in downtown Sioux Falls, the people of the Sioux Empire have crowned their 'Downtown Pork Showdown' champion. During the month of September, the gang at DTSF together with Smithfield Foods, and the South Dakota Pork Producers Council embarked on the first-ever Downtown Pork Showdown competition. Much like the DTSF Burger Battle that happens in January, the Pork Showdown pitted different restaurants throughout the downtown Sioux Falls area against each other to determine who has the best pork-themed dish in the Sioux Empire.

