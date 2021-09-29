Netflix acquires Oxenfree developer Night School Studio
Around two months ago, Netflix made headlines when it announced that it would soon add video games to its service for the first time. Although the company clarified that it would focus on the mobile gaming market for the time being, the news nonetheless intrigued gamers, given the company’s history with films and tv shows. It seems that Netflix has accelerated its efforts to tap into the gaming market, as the company recently acquired Night School Studio, the developer behind the well-received supernatural adventure game, Oxenfree.www.pcinvasion.com
