Netflix acquires Oxenfree developer Night School Studio

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround two months ago, Netflix made headlines when it announced that it would soon add video games to its service for the first time. Although the company clarified that it would focus on the mobile gaming market for the time being, the news nonetheless intrigued gamers, given the company’s history with films and tv shows. It seems that Netflix has accelerated its efforts to tap into the gaming market, as the company recently acquired Night School Studio, the developer behind the well-received supernatural adventure game, Oxenfree.

Variety

Lego Launches Largest Set Ever: The 9,090-Piece Titanic Model

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Near, far wherever you are, you will not top Lego’s largest set yet. There is nothing more fulfilling than an ultra-specific Lego set. You’ve seen the Lego Central Perk building set, the “Seinfeld” apartment, complete with hidden superman stickers and a festivus pole, but now Lego has leveled-up. Behold the wonder and majesty that is the Lego Titanic. Alas it does not come with a...
SHOPPING
pcinvasion.com

Apex Legends celebrates Halloween with eerie Monsters Within event

Respawn Entertainment has just announced the Halloween event for Apex Legends. Players can look forward to the classic Shadow Royale, a new Arena, a spooky-themed rewards track, and plenty of cosmetics. The Apex Legends Halloween event, titled Monsters Within, will run from October 12 to November 2. Now you have another thing to do alongside the Bloodhound Apex Chronicle that is currently available.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie gets first trailer

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has shared its first full trailer today (October 7). Adapted from the iconic horror video game series, which sits firmly in the zombie sub-genre, this new adaptation features the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen, Arrowverse actor Robbie Amell, Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Avan Jogia (Victorious), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Lily Gao (The Expanse) and Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy).
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Erik Feig’s Mid-Budget Film Production Shop Picturestart Revs Up After Lockdown Pause

There are infinite anecdotes about what happened to our best-laid plans when the coronavirus hit. But in the context of Hollywood, one must stop and appreciate the unique pain of Erik Feig — a veteran film executive whose rogue production and financing company Picturestart was only months into its infancy when the global shutdown arrived. Funded by a consortium of top private and strategic investors (including Warner Bros., Scholastic and Bron), former Lionsgate Mo­tion Picture Group co-president Feig’s vision was to serve distinct voices with a uniquely pliable infrastructure. A shop that could fully or partially finance and produce indie-to-mid-budget films...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Renews Sci-Fi Epic ‘Foundation’ for Season Two

Apple TV+ has renewed its lavish sci-fi series Foundation for a second voyage. The drama from showrunner David S. Goyer and Skydance Television based on author Isaac Asimov’s trilogy of novels has been picked up for another season, the company announced. “Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” Goyer said. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of...
BUSINESS
pcinvasion.com

Hello Games’ The Last Campfire is now available on Steam

From today onward Hello Games’ The Last Campfire is now available for purchase on Steam. The puzzle adventurer game was previously released as an Epic Games Store exclusive in August 2020. However, the exclusivity deal that locked the indie game to a specific release platform is no longer active. A...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tech Firm DGene Partners With Producer Jeff Apple to Bring AI-Driven Characters to Series

Producer Jeff Apple and his production company Apple Space & Time are collaborating with tech company DGene to use its artificial intelligence-based technology and proprietary software to create AI-driven digital characters to depict historical figures, such as President John F. Kennedy, to appear in drama series Special Agent. Apple (In the Line of Fire) has teamed up with writers/showrunners Clayton Frohman (Defiance) and Michael Chernuchin (Law & Order) to produce the series, which is based around the Presidential Protective Division of the Secret Service spanning five presidential terms, beginning with Kennedy. (The show is being shopped to distributors.) DGene is a China...
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Brand New Slasher Film Comes To Netflix Ahead Of Halloween

Netflix has no shortage of thrills and chills to choose from this spooky season as they announced last week they would be releasing a brand new horror or horror-adjacent movie every week leading up to Halloween. This week’s film is for fans of the slasher genre is called There’s Someone...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Comcast-Owned Sky Ditches Satellite Dish and Cable Box With Launch of ‘Sky Glass’ Streaming Hardware

Comcast-owned British broadcaster Sky has unveiled Sky Glass, a new streaming television and “innovation platform.” The almost entirely wireless television is a large screen that can be installed swiftly and only requires an Internet connection to operate — dispensing with the need for a satellite dish or cable box. The service will amalgamate shows and films from each different streaming service in one place, allowing users to search by title or category without having to log into each one separately, including Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Sky’s own Now service, among others. It will even allow users to...
ELECTRONICS
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guides and features hub

In Far Cry 6, you take control of Dani Rojas (the male and female versions are both canon). Dani will join the Libertad freedom fighters in their attempt to overthrow the dictatorial regime of Anton Castillo. The island nation of Yara calls to you. Will you bring the fires of the revolution or see it extinguished? Here’s our Far Cry 6 guides and features hub to help you with everything you need to know about the newest installment in the open-world action franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: How to get the secret ending

The road to Yara’s complete and total liberation is long and arduous. It entails fighting Anton Castillo’s government and the military forces on the island. Still, similar to past titles in the series, there’s actually a secret ending that you can watch should you make a crucial choice. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you get the secret ending.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

How RED Cameras Changed Filmmaking as We Know It

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Digital filmmaking was mostly resigned to DSLR, until RED digital came into the picture. The camera company quickly became a favorite among directors and cinematographers, including Steven Soderbergh, one of the earliest to use a RED camera when he shot both installments of “Che” in 2008. Given the hefty price tag, RED cameras are too pricey to buy for some indie filmmakers — other...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Makes Call to End ‘Squid Game’ Phone Number Pranks

Scenes from Squid Game, Netflix’s breakout South Korean series from Hwang Dong-hyuk, are getting the axe thanks to an unexpected wave of pranks callers dialing up a very real phone number featured in the show, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. In the trailer and early episodes of the survival drama about a deadly competition with a million-dollar prize, a card with a phone number on one side is given to the game’s 456 participants. To begin their journey — a series of children’s games with violent twists — and earn a chance to free themselves of their steep financial debt, each...
TV & VIDEOS
pcinvasion.com

Blade of Darkness — Is it worth it?

Blade of Darkness was originally released back in 2001 in the US, as Severance: Blade of Darkness. I’m not sure why the name’s different now, but there you go. The original game was developed by Rebel Act Studios, which disbanded after the title failed to sell well. To be blunt, this is a straightforward re-release of the game that just updates it to run on modern hardware. For better or worse, nothing has been changed. But the question still stands: is Blade of Darkness worth it after all these years?
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise in Its Online Store

Netflix has moved fast to roll out official merchandise for “Squid Game,” in a bid to capitalize on the unexpected success of the Korean survival thriller. The streamer’s merch for “Squid Game” (at this link) includes T-shirts with the show’s logo and key images from the series ($34.95), a shirt that lets you pick a custom player number ($39.95), and a customizable hoodie that lets you pick a square, triangle or circle icon — which represent the three different guard ranks — along with show logo in English or Korean ($49.95). “Accept the invitation at your own risk,” the Netflix.shop site says...
TV & VIDEOS
pcinvasion.com

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan review — A tale of friendship

In the earlier years of the games industry, games marketed at kids were often terrible. This was especially true once licensed products, like the infamous E.T game on Atari 2600, began to surface. The sheer amount of shovelware at the time was almost impressive. Thankfully, in recent years we’ve seen these games largely phased out by quality products led by talented indie developers. And no game is more proof of that than Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl DLC characters potentially leaked

Today sees the release of perhaps the only true contender to the platform fighter crown with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The game is looking to give the reigning genre champ, Super Smash Bros., a run for its money. All-Star Brawl features rollback netcode, a functional lobby system, and slick gameplay provided by Ludosity — the creators of another Smash-like game, Slap City. Not only that, the game is available on all modern consoles, and also has a PC release. As these things tend to go, once a fighting game hits the PC, the leaks begin to drop as well. Some users on Reddit have found what could be the first season of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl DLC characters.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Animation Studio Toonz Media Launches NFT Design Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

Longstanding Indian animation firm Toonz Media Group has teamed with digital R&D firm Guardianlink to launch a NFT design lab, creating digital assets for brands and celebrities. The new facility will kick off by turning some of Toonz’ proprietary characters and series into non fungible tokens. NFTs, which have taken the art world by storm and are now spilling over into entertainment, are blockchain-based digital certificates that certify that the digital asset tied to it is unique and not interchangeable. NFTs can represent photos, videos, audio, or other types of digital file. They can be bought and sold, with smart contracts tracking...
VISUAL ART

