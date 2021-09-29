Netflix acquires Oxenfree developer Night School Studio

Blade of Darkness was originally released back in 2001 in the US, as Severance: Blade of Darkness. I’m not sure why the name’s different now, but there you go. The original game was developed by Rebel Act Studios, which disbanded after the title failed to sell well. To be blunt, this is a straightforward re-release of the game that just updates it to run on modern hardware. For better or worse, nothing has been changed. But the question still stands: is Blade of Darkness worth it after all these years?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO