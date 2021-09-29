CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$29 Million Affordable Housing Development Coming to Buffalo [Photo]

By Yasmin Young
 9 days ago
New York's first female Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that construction is happening at School 75, located at 57 Howard Street in Buffalo. The $29 million development will become an affordable housing complex. School 75 Apartments will provide 47 affordable homes and 18 new single-family homes on Buffalo's east side. Of the apartments, 33 will be set aside for homeless veterans and military individuals who are disabled.

