$29 Million Affordable Housing Development Coming to Buffalo [Photo]
New York's first female Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that construction is happening at School 75, located at 57 Howard Street in Buffalo. The $29 million development will become an affordable housing complex. School 75 Apartments will provide 47 affordable homes and 18 new single-family homes on Buffalo's east side. Of the apartments, 33 will be set aside for homeless veterans and military individuals who are disabled.wblk.com
