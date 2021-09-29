CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Combination therapy may potentially improve ovarian cancer patient outcomes

By University of Kentucky
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from University of Kentucky Markey Cancer researchers demonstrates a combination of two drugs may be useful to treat ovarian cancers that are resistant to paclitaxel. Recently published in PLOS ONE, the study demonstrates the combination of paclitaxel and lapatinib is synergistic, or when used together, the combined...

