YouTube bans all anti-vaccine videos, removes accounts spreading misinformation

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
YouTube is banning all anti-vaccine videos, not just for Covid-19, and removing accounts that spread misinformation about vaccinations. Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced Wednesday that it will extend its policy against misinformation by blocking videos that question any commonly used vaccines that have been approved by health authorities as safe and effective. YouTube previously blocked videos making false claims about the novel coronavirus, but not for vaccines treating measles, chickenpox and other diseases.

