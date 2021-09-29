CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Align Your People and Company Goals with the VOS²

By Alexander Young
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic alignment refers to an employees’ sense of understanding of your company’s mission, goals and culture. It goes beyond goals and is about getting everyone on the same page so they understand how they contribute and allows your people to feel empowered and to solve problems by always having the company culture and mission in mind when making decisions. Alignment helps to ensure that the company focuses efforts on the same important issues throughout the organization. A two-year study by Deloitte found that the biggest impact on employee engagement comes from “clearly defined goals that are written down and shared freely.” Most effective is when those goals are linked to the team’s broader mission. While OKRs (objectives and key results) are great for setting objectives, they don't take into account the company culture or align employees to doing mission-led meaningful work.

