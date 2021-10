Teacher shortages are nothing new, but David Jeck, superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools in Virginia, is having an especially hard time hiring them this year. Jeck, of course, is hardly alone: In state after state, district after district, school officials are struggling to hire teachers as the coronavirus pandemic affects a third school year. For example, in Fort Worth Independent School District in Texas, the school year began with 314 vacant teacher jobs, the Star-Telegram reported. In South Dakota, Rapid City Area Schools has 120 teacher vacancies, according to KELO. California has a severe shortage of teachers and substitute teachers.

