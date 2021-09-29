CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHAMPs program brings care dogs to American Family Childrens Hospital for patient support

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — There’s a new, cuddly employee at American Family Children’s Hospital who’s ready to comfort kids during their treatment. Kiko is a 2-year-old golden retriever from Georgia who just arrived at the hospital this week to work as a facility dog. She’s the first dog in the health care provider’s Canine Health and Medical Pals program known as CHAMPs. She’s also the first facility dog in the state.

