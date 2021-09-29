Ad-Tech Firm Precise TV Hires Denis Crushell, Tubular Labs and YouTube Veteran
Crushell is responsible for leading the London-based company’s sales and partnerships at it expands beyond YouTube to to connected TV and other digital platforms. He hails from digital video measurement firm Tubular Labs, where he spent six years, most recently as chief revenue officer. Prior to that, Crushell was at YouTube, where he was head of sponsorships for EMEA, and previously held commercial leadership roles at Google.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0