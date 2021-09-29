Ad-Tech Firm Precise TV Hires Denis Crushell, Tubular Labs and YouTube Veteran

Google is angling for a bigger share of the podcast market and it will do that not only through its Google Podcast app but also on YouTube. The company is reportedly looking to hire its first podcast-focused executive for the video streaming service. The Strategic Partner Manager of Podcast Content Partnerships opening says the position is focused on working with YouTube content creators and podcasters to help them build and grow their business on the video platform. The opening was first reported by Bloomberg, which reports the position – a new one for YouTube – looks to capitalize on the podcast listening that is already being done on the app. Since the start of the year YouTube has been selling audio-only advertising as an option to marketers for people who use its site to listen – but not watch – content.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO