CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ad-Tech Firm Precise TV Hires Denis Crushell, Tubular Labs and YouTube Veteran

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrushell is responsible for leading the London-based company’s sales and partnerships at it expands beyond YouTube to to connected TV and other digital platforms. He hails from digital video measurement firm Tubular Labs, where he spent six years, most recently as chief revenue officer. Prior to that, Crushell was at YouTube, where he was head of sponsorships for EMEA, and previously held commercial leadership roles at Google.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Google, YouTube Ban Ads on Content Denying Climate Change Science

Google said it will prohibit ads and monetization of YouTube videos and publisher content that deny climate change or contradict “well-established scientific consensus” about the causes of climate change. YouTube will still allow videos with falsehoods about climate change on its platform — but will demonetize videos or channels that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SFGate

Property Developer Henry Cheng Buys I-Cable Hong Kong Pay-TV Operator

Cheng-owned company Celestial Pioneer disclosed that it had struck deals that give it 72% ownership of Forever Top, a company that owns a 43% stake in I-Cable. Jennifer Yu Heads Cast of Hong Kong Crime Drama 'Forensic Psychologist'. Celestial said that it was buying 40.5% of Forever Top from two...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Disney Plus Details Hong Kong Launch in November

Walt Disney has confirmed that its direct-to-consumer streaming service Disney Plus will launch in Hong Kong from Nov. 16, 2021. The platform will be offered at HK$73 ($8.97) per month or as an annual package costing HK$738 ($95.6). More from Variety. 'WandaVision' Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Tv#Social Media Advertising#Tech#Tubular Labs#Emea#Disney#Maker Studios
Variety

Digital Disruption Shifts TV Sales Plans at Markets Like Mipcom

With the majority of big global TV distributors opting out of a physical presence at Mipcom, the flashy stands have been replaced by snazzy digital platforms showcasing content rolling out starting this fall. Among them are a series of virtual festivals by Banijay, which acquired Endemol Shine in summer 2020 and boasts a catalog of more than 88,000 hours of programming. Rather than join Mipcom organizer Reed Midem’s virtual Mipcom Online Plus event, the mega-indie is going its own way, as are so many other distributors. The latest of its planned digital forays is a non-English language scripted festival designed to showcase...
TV & VIDEOS
WTRF- 7News

Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S., adding that its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety. And she said responsibility for that lies right at the top, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. […]
INTERNET
insideradio.com

YouTube Is Looking To Hire Its First Podcast Executive.

Google is angling for a bigger share of the podcast market and it will do that not only through its Google Podcast app but also on YouTube. The company is reportedly looking to hire its first podcast-focused executive for the video streaming service. The Strategic Partner Manager of Podcast Content Partnerships opening says the position is focused on working with YouTube content creators and podcasters to help them build and grow their business on the video platform. The opening was first reported by Bloomberg, which reports the position – a new one for YouTube – looks to capitalize on the podcast listening that is already being done on the app. Since the start of the year YouTube has been selling audio-only advertising as an option to marketers for people who use its site to listen – but not watch – content.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Nashville Business Journal

Tech Bytes: Launch Tennessee hires CEO search firm; i3 Verticals pays $60 million for an anonymous company; Asurion's $1M grant

Nashville's tech scene is about to radically change with the arrival of Oracle and as Amazon and other firms fill their downtown hubs. But there's plenty of action right now. Tech Bytes is a twice-monthly roundup highlighting news on startups, capital raises, acquisitions and other activity in the region's tech sector.
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

YouTube Brings Performance To CTV Ads

YouTube on Monday introduced an option for performance advertisers that allows them to drive and measure conversions on connected television (CTV) by increasing the ability for viewers to shop from the messages in the ads they see on the screen. Now, for the first time, performance advertisers can take advantage...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gon.com

YouTube Is The Latest Tech Company Hammering Hunting

A crisp, beautiful 50-degree morning, certainly a most welcome greeting to this day. About halfway out the gravel road, a nice buck trotted across the road, head high and proud. My first thought? I hope my neighbor or his son is sitting in a stand down that hardwood draw with bow in hand.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

A YouTube TV and NBCUniversal dispute comes down to the wire

YouTube's TV subscription service could be forced to drop NBCUniversal's channels if the two companies can't agree on a new carriage agreement: Both Google and NBCUniversal warned YouTube TV subscribers earlier this week that channels like NBC, Bravo, CNBC and others could go dark on the service. On Thursday, just...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
bizjournals

Orlando tech firm Intecrowd to hire after multimillion-dollar investment round

An Orlando-based technology firm will scale its workforce after raising millions of dollars in investment. Intecrowd LLC raised $4 million in a seed round announced Sept. 23. Florida Funders LLC, a Tampa-based venture capital firm and angel investor network, invested $300,000 as part of the round. “We feel they’re a...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

NBCU Names Kelly Campbell President of Peacock After She Exits Hulu

It’s official: Kelly Campbell is the new president of Peacock, NBCUniversal announced. The appointment comes two days after Campbell announced that she was leaving Disney’s Hulu, where she had served as president. Campbell will join the Peacock leadership team starting in November and will be based in the Los Angeles area. She will report to Matt Strauss, Chairman, NBCU’s Direct-to-Consumer and International. In the role, Campbell will be responsible for Peacock’s streaming business and work closely with leadership across NBCUniversal’s TV , film, news, and sports on Peacock live and original programming. “On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payments Tech Firm Priority Builds Out C-Suite With New Hires

Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is building out its C-suite with a host of new hires, according to a press release on Monday (Oct. 4). Sanj Goyle, former CEO of Finxera, Inc., will lead the consumer finance division; Praveer Kumar, former CTO of Finxera, will take on the CTO post at Priority, a position formerly held by Sean Kiewiet.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Tegna Local TV Stations Removed From Dish TV In 53 Markets Amid Carriage Fee Dispute – Update

UPDATED with Tegna statement: On Wednesday, Tegna Inc. removed its local stations from nearly 3 million Dish TV customers in 53 markets across the country, the satellite provider announced. Dish maintained that “The programmer is using customers as negotiation leverage, demanding a massive fee increase to nearly a billion dollars and holding viewers hostage during football season.” Brian Neylon, group president of Dish TV, said his company made “a fair offer” to Tegna which, according to its web site owns 64 news brands in 51 markets. He said the broadcaster is “demanding we pay for 100% of our subscribers in their...
TV & VIDEOS
droid-life.com

NBC Tried to Force Peacock on YouTube TV

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. You are likely well aware of the ongoing dispute between NBC Universal and YouTube TV that could cause Google’s streaming TV service to lose all of NBC’s channels this Thursday, September 30. Each side has put out public statements to explain their view of the situation, including Google suggesting that YouTube TV subscribers should prepare to see those channels disappear and receive a price cut at the same time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy