CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loma, CO

Faster for Now: Temporary Records In A Timeless Place [Film]

By Jeff Barber
singletracks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraversing 137 miles of majestic high-desert, the Kokopelli Trail is one of the most iconic long mountain bike routes in the West. Wrought with as much challenge as beauty, the rugged Kokopelli provides passage from Moab Utah’s La Sal Mountains to Loma, Colorado. The trail is popular with day riders, bikepackers, and guided groups, and once in a while, a rider will attempt to complete the full trail in a single day. Athletes have tested their endurance on this trail for more than 2 decades, occasionally redefining the possibilities with Fastest Known Times (FKTs) that may have previously seemed impossible. FKT culture grew substantially in 2020 as Covid-19 cancelled most organized races. Long-standing records were being challenged around the world, and the Kokopelli Trail inspired many to test themselves across its desert miles.

www.singletracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
singletracks.com

Pivot Trail 429 Review: A Rare Trail Bike Designed to Climb as Well as It Descends

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. The spectrum that Singletracks chose for our Mid-Travel Mashup was fairly wide, but bikes needed to be the latest iteration of a trail bike with rear travel between 120mm and 141mm. All of them happened to be 29ers, and they all happen to fit within that travel spectrum, yet they are all vastly different.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Vitus Escarpe 29 CRS Review: A Value-Priced Carbon Trail Bike That Dances

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. Between feathery XC bikes and brutish enduro race frames, there’s a sea of variety for brands to float on. They’re not as constrained by...
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Looking to Buy a Mountain Bike? JensonUSA Has (or Had) These Trail Bikes in Stock Today

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. These days, finding a mountain bike for sale is difficult if not impossible. If you just can’t stomach the wait until 2022 for your new ride, JensonUSA has several bikes to consider at various price points. The best part: They are available now. Or at least they were at the time we looked. You gotta move fast!
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Our Favorite Mountain Bike Gear of the Summer

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Singletracks staff has been testing gear all summer long and we’ve come up with a list of our favorite gear just for you!. Insta360 One R Action Camera. $299.99. The Insta360 One R delivers quality dynamic range,...
BICYCLES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loma, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Utah State
singletracks.com

Mid-Travel Mashup: Favorites, Surprises, and Best Values

Today we’re wrapping up our mid-travel, trail bike mashup with our bike testers, Chris, Gerow, and Matt. We’ll meet the testers, discuss how the bikes were selected, and find out how the test rides were conducted. Then the team will share which bikes were their favorites, and talk about some of the surprises along the way.
CYCLING
singletracks.com

The Starling Murmur Enduro: A Soulful and Highly Capable Steel Mountain Bike

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. In a conversation about naming bikes a friend once said, “I only name the steel ones. Carbon bikes don’t have a soul. I don’t connect with them in the same way.” As a longtime steel bike lover, I get what my buddy was getting at. There is an undefinable kinship in the way properly-placed steel tubes can interact with human meat that makes for an amazing experience on the trail.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

The Even More Adaptable 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon

The Santa Cruz Chameleon has always held true to its name with its ability to adapt to different drivetrain styles and to have racks and gear mounted to the frame. This most recent iteration takes that versatility a step further, as the bike can now roll on 29″ or mixed wheels by swapping out the sliding dropouts. It’s all set for trail adventures, with gear mounts on either side of the top tube and rack mounts out back. If you’re searching for a three-in-one hardtail, this one with the 130mm fork might be a winner.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

New 160mm Commencal Meta SX Mixes Wheel Sizes For Added Seat Clearance

Commencal has been switching rear-wheel sizes on their DH bike for some time, and now the mixed-diameter option is available for the popular Meta models. This latest Meta SX sees fully updated geometry that’s optimized to suit the smaller rear tire while maintaining the Meta feel on the trail. It has 160mm of rear travel following a 170mm fork.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Movies#Colorado Plateau#Fastest Known Times#Kokopelli Trail#Fkt
singletracks.com

How Bottom Bracket Height Affects Mountain Bike Handling

In addition to repair and suspension queries, we receive a good number of head-scratchers concerning mountain bike frame geometry. Folks want to know how important each measurement is, how they affect ride character, and how they interact with other elements of a bike’s geometry and suspension layout. We will go through some of the most important geometry measurements with a broad brush to demystify things a bit for newer riders — beginning with the bottom bracket. It’s nearly impossible to include every aspect of how one frame measurement will affect the way a bike rides, so we will do our best to hit the key points that affect a majority of bikes.
CARS
Freeskier Magazine

[WHAT TO WATCH] Picture’s Family Film Festival Kicks off in Denver on October 20

After last year’s Covid-19 global shutdown cancelled all in-person celebrations, including popular pre-season ski movie premieres, Picture is excited to announce its Picture Family Film Festival. Kicking off on October 20th in Denver, Colorado, the apparel brand is inviting all snow sliders to safely gather once again and celebrate an awesome collection of films from Picture athletes, including Jackie Paaso, Sander Hadley, Cody Cirillo and Dave Kercheval, as well as the Picture family feature-length film.
THEATER & DANCE
singletracks.com

Tested: Ride Concepts’ First Clipless Shoe, The Women’s Traverse [Review]

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Ride Concepts Women’s Traverse shoes are designed as an all-mountain/trail/enduro SPD shoe built for riding your bike on whatever terrain you find yourself riding. The Traverse is also the only clipless shoe in the current Ride Concepts lineup, an exciting test shoe indeed. Out of the box impressions: “YES! finally a shoe that comes in a fun color!” and “Yowza, these feel heavy.”
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

On Trend: 5- and 6-Bike Vertical Transport Racks for Big Group Rides

Group rides are back! Well, at least judging by the latest bike racks Yakima and RubiconEP are showing at Sea Otter this week. RubiconEP claims their 5-bike Corral Bike Rack is “one of the strongest, lightest, and most functional upright bicycle racks ever introduced.” It’s rated for carrying up to five, 60lb. (e-)bikes, and the rack itself weighs 72lbs. The rack tilts down for vehicle access and to make it easier to load and unload bikes at the trailhead. RubiconEP offers 2-, 4-, and 5-bike versions priced at $999, $1,499, and $1,699 in a variety of color finishes.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
1420 WBSM

Fall River Beagle Needs a Place to Call Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

We all love animals, and they love us. Animals don’t ask for much, but some of them could use our help. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about giving help to local animals that are up for adoption, in hopes of matching them with a forever home. Local shelters have partnered with Fun 107 to join the mission of getting as many animals adopted as possible.
FALL RIVER, MA
singletracks.com

Superlatively Yours: PNW Loam Grips are My Palms’ Personal Favorites

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. A preference for the crust cut off or left intact with PB&J sandwiches is an early choice that a lot of American kids hold onto throughout our lives. Later, with our bicycles, grips and saddles and underwear (or lack thereof) are deeply personal ride elements, and my hands have a noted bias for these Loam Grips from PNW Components. With or sans gloves, these things feel fantastic.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Ibis Ripley AF SLX: An Extremely Capable Descender and an Excellent Value

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. What’s better than a trail bike that’s fun to ride almost everywhere, has excellent suspension, and is easy for anyone to get along with? Well if you took that bike, and cut thousands of dollars off the price tag, that would certainly make it better, right? That seems to be the thinking behind the aluminum counterpart to the Ibis Ripley trail bike, but yes, it’s a little more nuanced than that.
BICYCLES
saltlakemagazine.com

7 Utah Hot Springs to Beat the Cold

For ski bums, dropping temperatures mean one thing—the countdown to ski season can officially begin. For others, though, it can be tempting to stay inside and hibernate all winter long. While it’s nice to cozy up in a blanket with hot chocolate and a good movie on, there are still ways to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you’re a winter sports fanatic or more of the “indoorsy” type, there is a place to stay warm while embracing the great outdoors even in the middle of winter. Two words: hot. springs.
UTAH STATE
Lancaster Online

Composing ukulele songs for co-workers, clients leads to recognition, recording [I Know a Story column]

In the 1950s, while an undergraduate at Penn State, I was passing by a dorm room door after dinner and I heard a soft musical instrument being played, coming from within. Fascinated, I knocked and introduced myself to the student and asked about this melodious sound. He introduced me to the ukulele, and showed me several basic chords. I was hooked, and later that week, I went downtown to the 5 and 10 and purchased a $3.95 basic plastic uke and began to play.
LANCASTER, PA
singletracks.com

Expect the Unexpected on the Palisade Plunge, Colorado’s Newest Epic Trail

Shortly after our group made it back to the campsite, a quick ride from where the Palisade Plunge trail spits you out, someone asked me if I’d ride it again. I chewed on the question for several seconds before answering, and let out a hesitant “probably.” My reasoning, hampered by fatigue, hunger, and thirst, was that I’m sure that a friend will want to ride it at some point, and I’d take it on again if they needed a teammate.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy