Tim Bond, Director of Insight at the DMA discusses why diversity and values-led marketing are now key drivers for customer acquisition and engagement. The pandemic has brought about the rapid rise of a new paradigm brands must be aware of, where value must also be aligned with the right values. There have been some interesting shifts in consumers’ behaviour and acceleration of some of the trends the DMA have been tracking since it first started conducting this research in 2016.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO