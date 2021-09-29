Mark Judson: To form a more perfect union, read the Constitution
Friday, Sept. 17, was Constitution Day. You know, the day that Americans everywhere celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution. Well, OK, maybe not all Americans celebrate this anniversary, but they should. Our Constitution is now 233 years old. While other governments have had constitutions, ours is generally recognized as being the first ever complete, written, and fully national constitution. It is one of the most revered documents in the world.www.americanpress.com
