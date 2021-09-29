CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Judson: To form a more perfect union, read the Constitution

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, Sept. 17, was Constitution Day. You know, the day that Americans everywhere celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution. Well, OK, maybe not all Americans celebrate this anniversary, but they should. Our Constitution is now 233 years old. While other governments have had constitutions, ours is generally recognized as being the first ever complete, written, and fully national constitution. It is one of the most revered documents in the world.

dailyjournal.net

Mark Franke: The Constitution: A triumph of compromise

Compromise. This word wouldn’t score well on a favorability scale these days. People today, and not just politicians, seem to pride themselves in their rigidity of opinion and ossification of rational thought processes. We seem to be living in a world driven to ideological destruction, and too many of us are cheering it on.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

STEVE BAKKE: The Constitution is needed more than ever

It’s a sign of the times. Our government, institutions, history, national pride, and even the motivations for our founding are being questioned. What starts as a well-intentioned evaluation with plans for improvement has too often ended in condemnation without practical solutions. We must reject any temptation to ignore elements of...
Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
betheladvocate.com

‘What does the U.S. Constitution mean to you?’ A Winner of the Essay Contest is from Bethel; Read the Winning Essays

Report by Paula Antolini, September 25, 2021, 10:29AM EDT. An essay contest was held in honor of Constitution Day, September 17, 2021, organized by State Representative Kimberly Fiorello with the question: “What does the U.S. Constitution mean to you?” The entries were to be up to 500 words maximum, and everyone was invited to participate — young students, older students, adults, parents, grandparents, anyone.
Oregon City News

Hastings: Want to improve democracy? Dump the electoral college

Tom H. Hastings is coordinator of Portland State University's Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates and senior editor of PeaceVoice.Conventional wisdom tells schoolchildren that the United State was the first modern democracy, modeled to some degree after the Greek experiment from a couple thousand years ago. Of course this is helpful to the children in broad strokes. Democracy means choice, liberty, and lots of rights, right? There are a couple of very significant problems with democracy right now, both in the U.S. and in the world. They are the relationship between freedom and license and the relationship between...
