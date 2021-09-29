9/29/21 Rock News
— Judas Priest is postponing its U.S. tour after its lead guitarist is hospitalized with a heart condition. The band released a statement Monday saying it’s with deep regret they have to postpone the rest of the tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalized with a “major medical heart condition.” Faulkner’s girlfriend said on Instagram Tuesday that the guitarist underwent emergency heart surgery and is now stable and resting. Judas Priest is on its 50th anniversary tour, and says the postponed shows will be rescheduled as soon as they get updates from Faulkner’s doctor.kxlp941.com
