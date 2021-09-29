Dungeons & Dragons Made One of Its Most Used Spells Much Less Effective

Has announced plans to publish a new sourcebookMonte Cook Games has announced plans to publish a new sourcebook compatible with Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. Path of the Planesbreaker is a new sourcebook centered on the mysterious Planesbreaker, an ever-travelling moon that hurtles through the multiverse, visiting each plane in existence. The new book will contain tons of new content for both players and Dungeon Masters, with a focus on the multiverse and various planes. Players will get a new planar species to use as a character option, as well as new planar class options and new subclasses, and new feats and spells. DMs will benefit from the new lore contained in the book along with a bestiary of planar creatures from across the multiverse.

