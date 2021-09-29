Dungeons & Dragons Made One of Its Most Used Spells Much Less Effective
A recent design change in Dungeons & Dragons had some unexpected consequences on a popular spell. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight introduced retooled statblocks for NPCs and spellcasting monsters, with a goal of making their damage output more in line with their Challenge Rating and to streamline the spellcasting process on Dungeon Masters in order to make those monsters a bit easier to use in combat. One notable change in these statblocks is that an NPC's damage-dealing spells are sometimes replaced with an equivalent action. So, an evil sorcerer who has access to the spell fireball in older statblocks might now have a "Fiery Explosion" action that allows them to deal an equivalent amount of damage in combat.comicbook.com
