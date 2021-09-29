CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

By Barbara Krasnoff
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Find My Iphone#Apple Id#Mac
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Apple's iPhone 13 series trade-in program throws up a few surprises

Apple has now opened its trade-in program for the iPhone 13 series. In typical Apple fashion, the company's own flagships are by far the most valuable, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max being worth almost twice as much as the most valuable device from any other manufacturer. Working For Notebookcheck.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
KPEL 96.5

Apple to iPhone Users: Be Careful Doing This With Your Devices

Americans are anxiously waiting for the official launch of the iPhone 13, which is supposedly being unveiled today, Tuesday, September 14, according to FOX Business News. The event will be streamed live on apple.com from the company headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT. The event is being called 'California Streaming", and Apple executives will introduce the iPhone 13 Pro, and "discuss the latest model's new features that will distinguish it from previous iPhones."
CELL PHONES
KTAR News

Ways to find out if your smartphone has malware

Q: Is there a way to tell if my smartphone has a virus?. A: With nearly 4 billion smartphone users around the world, our mobile devices are a huge target these days. Technically speaking, a virus spreads by attaching itself to a file or program and is activated when the infected file is opened with the ability to copy itself or attach to other files.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

This Apple MacBook Pro is reduced to just $349 right now

Finding Apple products at an affordable price is next to impossible. Given the demand and market dominance the company holds, rarely do they offer anything much in the way of discounts to customers. Even when older models fall out of circulation due to new releases, the discounts can be minimal and fleeting – Apple would prefer you to splash out on the latest gear rather than their older models. But there are deals to be found. Refurbished models are one way Apple products can become more accessible, and many refurbished units are indistinguishable from a brand new item.
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

How to store your COVID-19 vaccination card on your iPhone

If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ll probably want a way to show that record when needed. Some states have digital versions that can be added to Apple Health or soon, even your Wallet, but for the rest of us, taking a picture of the vaccination card is the way to go for now.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
cbslocal.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 Goes On Sale

CUPERTINO (CBSLA/AP) – Apple’s newest iPhone is now on sale. The iPhone 13 is now available for purchase, as the company has started shipping pre-orders. There are four versions to the new iPhone: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Max, which is the largest in size of all the versions.
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Apple Confirms 4 New iPhones and Unwelcome Surprise for iPhone 12 Owners

Count on Apple for a new iPhone every few months or those sneaky updates that users insist slow up their current mobile phones. ZD Net reports that in addition to the tech powerhouse releasing four new iPhones, there is a surprise for awaiting iPhone 12 users. According to a leak regarding the new systems, it's been confirmed that the charger for the iPhone 12 is a maximum 15W unit.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: What’s new?

Apple has finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro. And as a result most buyers will immediately be wondering how the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro. Here to help we’ve made this early guide detailing the biggest differences between the two. Price. The iPhone 13...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

I just saved $425 on the iPhone 13 Pro — here's how

Leading up to the iPhone 13 unveil event earlier this week, survey data showed that 44% of iPhone owners were planning on upgrading. And according to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 13 line will account for 33% of all 5G shipments this holiday season. Anticipating high demand, I knew I had to get an iPhone 13 pre-order in fast.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy