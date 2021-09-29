CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran CB Richard Sherman joins Buccaneers

By Alex Butler
 9 days ago
Veteran defensive back Richard Sherman (25) said he received interest from the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Five-time Pro Bowl selection Richard Sherman will continue his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the cornerback announced Wednesday on his podcast.

He said Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called him to gauge his interest in joining the team.

"Anytime [Brady] makes that call it's a very difficult opportunity to pass up," Sherman said on the Richard Sherman Podcast.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Sherman's pact with the Buccaneers is for one year. The Buccaneers confirmed the signing on social media. Sherman visited the team Tuesday.

Sherman, 33, spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He became a free agent this off-season.

He said he also garnered interest from the 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, but went with the "best offer" he received.

"They are coming off a Super Bowl, have a great veteran team with tons of talent," Sherman said of the Buccaneers. "With Tom Brady at the helm you always have a chance."

The Buccaneers started talks with Sherman weeks ago after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow.

Sherman recorded 18 total tackles, an interception, a pass defensed and a tackle for a loss in five starts last season for the 49ers. He joined the 49ers in 2018. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Seahawks. The three-time All-Pro won a Super Bowl in 2014.

Sherman also was arrested at the home of his wife's parents in July in Redmond, Wash. He was charged with five misdemeanors, including domestic violence and resisting arrest and driving while under the influence.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Friday in Washington.

Sherman apologized for the incident this summer on Twitter. He cited the "importance of mental and emotional health" in the apology.

Sherman said Wednesday that he received a lot of interest from teams "despite the legal issues that have happened."

"Mentally I had my moments," Sherman said. "Obviously, I've adapted and changed some things in that respect, in terms of the mental wellness side of things.

"I talked to counselors, got some help and got the medication that I needed."

The Buccaneers placed Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve Sept. 20. Third-string cornerback Jamel Dean sustained a knee injury in the Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

This week in the National Football League

