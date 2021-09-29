Evidence mounts that the Galaxy S21 FE may never see the light of day

Samsung might never release the unannounced Galaxy S21 FE, but even if it won’t, we can be sure that pre-production models exist somewhere in Samsung’s labs. The phone was leaked plenty of times before, and Samsung seemed like it was getting ready to release the next FE-branded phone before the end of the year. That might never come to pass, but regardless, more documents found at the FCC (via @simransingh931) confirm that Samsung has at least developed the Galaxy S21 FE to the point where it was ready for the market.

