Evidence mounts that the Galaxy S21 FE may never see the light of day

By Rajesh Pandey
Android Police
 9 days ago
There has been a lot of mystery surrounding the Galaxy S21 FE's launch due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The device was first expected to arrive in August alongside the new Galaxy foldables, but that didn't happen. September was then rumored as the launch month before further reports suggested October instead. After all that, it looks like Samsung might have decided not to release the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21 at all.

Android Police

