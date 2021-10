Nothing but Thieves has announced a North American tour for 2022. The headlining outing is set to begin February 18 in San Francisco, and will run into mid-March. “US of A and Canada, we are finally back,” the “Trip Switch” rockers declare. “It’s been 3 long years, hasn’t it? We’ve got a new album and EP in our back pockets and playing all of these new (and old) songs for you is quite literally the stuff of dreams. We are absolutely buzzing to get back on your roads.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO