Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday after having a chance to review the film from Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, and he talked a bit about Miles Sanders’ work load, what he’s seeing from the team’s defense, as well as how his messaging has gotten harsher about the need to reduce penalties. Sirianni also detailed some areas he’d still like to see Jalen Hurts improve, and why one of those areas is more of a group effort.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO