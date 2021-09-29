CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Americares holding virtual benefit event on Oct. 2

By Kevin Zimmerman
Actors Adria Arjona and Tony Goldwyn will co-host the 2021 Americares Airlift Benefit on Oct. 2. The virtual benefit celebrates the Stamford organization’s health programs for people affected by poverty or disaster and the health workers and partners who make the programs possible. Americares supports more than 4,000 health centers worldwide with transformative health projects and donations of medicine, with the goal of improving the health of millions of people in need every year.

westfaironline.com

