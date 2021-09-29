CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machines add oxygen to blood of Nebraska's sickest COVID patients

By Kelsey Stewart
Omaha.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Shaun Thompson works with the sickest patients battling COVID at the Nebraska Medical Center. When he talks to families about ECMO — which takes blood out of a patient’s body and adds oxygen to it before pumping it back in — he tells them, “Your loved one’s very, very ill, and I mean they are literally one of the sickest human beings in the city and state. Without this machine, they would not be here. They would be dead.”

