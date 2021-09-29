Machines add oxygen to blood of Nebraska's sickest COVID patients
Dr. Shaun Thompson works with the sickest patients battling COVID at the Nebraska Medical Center. When he talks to families about ECMO — which takes blood out of a patient’s body and adds oxygen to it before pumping it back in — he tells them, “Your loved one’s very, very ill, and I mean they are literally one of the sickest human beings in the city and state. Without this machine, they would not be here. They would be dead.”omaha.com
