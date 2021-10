Luke Bryan just announced that he is releasing a sixth single from his Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album called “Up.”. Luke says of the song, “‘Up’ is a song that just checks all the boxes for a country song to me. It talks about what I love and what’s dear to me. About my home and my faith. Add to that the fact that the songwriters used just a simple word as ‘up,’ to create so many images is pretty special.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO