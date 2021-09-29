CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Gas Price Remains Unchanged After Reaching 2021 High

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 9 days ago

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Wednesday, two days after reaching its high for 2021. The average price of $4.409 is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, six-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.209 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.177 since the start of the year.

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
CBS News

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area

Electric automaker Tesla announced Thursday that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto, California to Texas, but that the company will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reports. "I am excited to announce that we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,"...
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 46 at Afghanistan mosque - state news agency

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said. Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Free Daily Newsletters
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy