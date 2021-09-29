Former Ravens DT Lional Dalton On Why Baltimore Is His ‘Real Home’
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Lional “Jelly Roll” Dalton received the best news of his life last month and has decided to pay it forward. Dalton signed as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan in 1998. From there, Dalton enjoyed a nine-year career in the NFL. He played for Baltimore (1998-2001), Denver (2002), Washington (2003), Kansas City (2004-2006) and Houston (2006) during that time.pressboxonline.com
Comments / 2