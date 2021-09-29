How to make Martinelli’s Apple Cider Doughnuts
Whether you’re tasting your way through Sebastopol’s apple country or exploring the orchards of Camino, apple cider doughnuts are a classic part of the fall experience. You can make them at home by reducing apple cider into an intense, apple-flavored syrup and combining it with ingredients you likely already have on hand — flour, sugar, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon. Go traditional and roll the crisp, glistening, just-fried results in cinnamon-sugar or drizzle the doughnuts with an apple cider glaze, like this recipe from Martinelli’s, the iconic apple cider company founded in 1868.www.mercurynews.com
