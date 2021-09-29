Visit ACL Festival, go to the inaugural Williamson County rodeo and 7 more events to check out around Northwest Austin

The athletic and workout facility Cowboys Fit, located at 1401 Town Center Drive, Pflugerville, is on pace to add an outdoor training area to its existing gym. The expansion will include 50 yards of turf; an outdoor lounge area; and workout equipment including sleds and tires, all in keeping with the gym's Dallas Cowboys motif. Club manager Billy Skidmore said the expansion should be ready by mid-November, provided there are no issues with permitting. Cowboys Fit offers multiple membership packages and features more than $1 million in exercise equipment. 737-787-3777. www.cowboysfit.com.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO