Visit ACL Festival, go to the inaugural Williamson County rodeo and 7 more events to check out around Northwest Austin

By Iain Oldman
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 9 days ago
After being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ACL Festival returns to Zilker Park. The festival features more than 100 performances from headliners including Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, George Strait and Megan Thee Stallion. Show times vary. Ticket prices vary. Zilker Park, 2207 Lou Neff Road, Austin. 888-512-7469. www.aclfestival.com.

communityimpact.com

