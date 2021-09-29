MAGICAL UPDATES: Walt Disney World to celebrate 50 years

Our friends at Amazon are offering a surprise release of two new limited-edition plush sets and D23 Members will, once again, have a first look at the all-new designs. Relive the magic of Disney with the Treasures From the Vault Seven Dwarfs Plush Set. Inspired by Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this limited-edition Seven Dwarfs collectible plush set includes all Seven Dwarfs standing approximately 7.5 to 8 inches tall and featuring soft fabric with embroidered eyes. Each character comes dressed in their signature outfit, with fuzzy white beards and hats (with their names printed on the front). The set even includes a Certificate of Authenticity and comes in a window box featuring exclusive Disney Treasures From the Vault packaging with gold foil detailing; ideal for collectors! The Seven Dwarfs Plush Set is great addition to any Disney Treasures From the Vault collection. Ages 3+.

SHOPPING ・ 21 HOURS AGO