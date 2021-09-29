CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAGICAL UPDATES: Walt Disney World to celebrate 50 years

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney World Resort is set to celebrate 50 historic years of making dreams come true on Oct. 1. The resort officially opened in 1971 and has been making magical memories for guests since then. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Walt Disney World is planning a magical...

PHOTOS: You Can Get a DOLE WHIP CUPCAKE in Disney World!

We’re at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary!. The resort opened with the Magic Kingdom 50 years ago and it recently received some MAJOR updates with brand new Moana-themed rooms and an updated Monorail station. And, while there’s a lot to explore inside (like a new 50th-anniversary merchandise display), we’re headed inside to check out the new treats that just arrived for the celebration!
Shop for Christmas EARLY with Disney’s New Toy Sale!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. As you may have heard, shipping delays are coming, which means that now is the time to plan ahead for Christmas! Luckily, shopDisney has a SALE right now on select Disney toys!
As Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary, feel the magic from Dallas at our unique restaurants and delightful attractions.

I'll admit it - I am a Disney Adult. You know, the subsection of millennials (along with some Gen X and Boomers) that feel the unshakeable bond with Disney as a brand, destination and overall magical, happy vibe. I was privileged to be able to go with my family many times growing up and have continued the tradition well through my twenties.
PHOTOS: 50th Anniversary Towel, Mickey Park Pal, Photo Album, and More New “World’s Most Magical Celebration” Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even more 50th anniversary merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World. We found a new towel, water bottle, photo album, Park Pal, snow globe, and pressed coin book in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. 50th Anniversary Towel...
Watch: Halle Bailey Amazes With ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ at ‘The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World’

Halle Bailey took center stage at ‘The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World’ special tonight. Having risen to prominence as part of sister duo Chloe x Halle, the 21-year-old’s solo shine is gaining increased intensity by way of her upcoming role as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and her stunning performance this commemorative extravaganza.
Amazon and Disney Introduce ‘Hey, Disney!’, a Magical Voice Assistant Working Alongside Alexa at Home and at Walt Disney World Resort

Starting in 2022, Echo customers can enjoy new Disney immersive features and interact with beloved characters from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and beyond—just say “Hey, Disney!”. ‘Hey, Disney!’ will also roll out to Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms through the Alexa for Hospitality service. ‘Hey,...
PHOTOS: We’re Amazed At How Many Sparkles Fit on Disney World’s Newest Mickey Ear Hat

Disney World has already released a lot of 50th Anniversary merchandise in the parks. We’ve seen items from the Celebration, EARidescent, and Vault Collections already, along with the Minnie Ears from the Castle Collection. Now we have more information about the upscale Luxe Logo Collection, which will arrive in early November. Included in this collection are the sparkliest bedazzled ears that we’ve EVER seen.
Universal Orlando unwraps holiday season with return of Grinchmas, parade

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando said Thursday its epic holiday traditions and characters are back, bigger and louder than ever this year. The resort announced the lineup of holiday festivities including the return of popular favorites like Grinchmas and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. [TRENDING: Video shows confrontation between family...
Tickets on sale for Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The annual Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival is coming back in November and tickets are now on sale. The event, which is aimed at the 21 and older crowd, features samples from several restaurants along the Space Coast. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]
Get Early Access to the Disney Treasures From the Vault, Special Edition Amazon Plush

Our friends at Amazon are offering a surprise release of two new limited-edition plush sets and D23 Members will, once again, have a first look at the all-new designs. Relive the magic of Disney with the Treasures From the Vault Seven Dwarfs Plush Set. Inspired by Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this limited-edition Seven Dwarfs collectible plush set includes all Seven Dwarfs standing approximately 7.5 to 8 inches tall and featuring soft fabric with embroidered eyes. Each character comes dressed in their signature outfit, with fuzzy white beards and hats (with their names printed on the front). The set even includes a Certificate of Authenticity and comes in a window box featuring exclusive Disney Treasures From the Vault packaging with gold foil detailing; ideal for collectors! The Seven Dwarfs Plush Set is great addition to any Disney Treasures From the Vault collection. Ages 3+.
WonderWorks offering its first-ever Halloween dinner show throughout October

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new “spooktacular” dinner show is running throughout October at WonderWorks Orlando, offering fun for the whole family. “The Outta Control Spooktacular Magic Dinner Show” debuted last Friday and runs nightly with shows that start at 6 p.m. Select nights offer an 8 p.m. show as well.
