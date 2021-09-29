CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Clinch 2nd Wild Card Spot

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — A 17-game winning streak has allowed the St. Louis Cardinals to wrap up the second National League wild card with five days to spare. Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright in the Redbirds’ 6-2 victory over the Brewers. The game was...

IN THIS ARTICLE
