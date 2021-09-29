CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killington, VT

“Office hours”

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 9 days ago

By Jim Harrison

Fall is a good time to start planning for the upcoming session (begins in January) with the sharing of ideas and concerns. I hope you will stop by during one of my upcoming “office hours” (sometimes referred to as “dump and donuts”), especially while we can still enjoy being outside.

Friday, Oct. 1 4-6 p.m., Chittenden Transfer Station
Saturday, Oct. 2 8:30-10:30 a.m. – Bridgewater Transfer Station
Saturday, Oct. 2 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Killington Transfer Station
Wednesday, Oct. 6 9-10:30 a.m. – Mendon Town Office

On the defensive

Most Vermonters give Governor Scott and his team, including Health Commissioner Mark Levine and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, high marks for the state’s handling of Covid in the past year. No doubt it was reflected in the 40-point margin re-election victory for Scott as Vermont consistently ranked among the lowest in case count, deaths and now in percentage of vaccinated.

However, with recent Covid positives going up significantly because of the Delta variant some, including Democratic leaders (Senate pro tem Becca Balint, Speaker Jill Krowinski and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray), are questioning whether the governor is doing enough. The Scott administration has taken steps to recommend that all schools require masking (which all but one district has adopted) and require vaccines or weekly testing of state employees. To do more would require a return to declaring a state of emergency, which in governor’s mind is not warranted and a possible abuse of power.

The governor has hinted that some of the criticism was politics, which may or may not be true. After all, the Legislature could return itself in October to pass new mandates, such as universal masking or vaccine mandates, but thus far have chosen not to.

Nonetheless, Scott appeared to be defensive in his press conference last week when he took pains to explain why a new state of emergency was not necessary at this time. Case counts are disappointedly high, but the real measure is the state’s hospital capacity, which currently appears to be adequate. State officials have also reiterated the much more contagious Delta variant is causing the uptick in hospitalizations because we still have many unvaccinated residents over 12, and it is within the power of those to get inoculated now.

It’s ok to question decisions by our leaders, including the governor. No one among us has all the answers. However, given Vermont’s overall experience during the pandemic, I suspect most of us still prefer Scott’s steady hand on the wheel.

Other highlights

  • August revenues continued a positive trend for the fiscal year that began July 1, especially with personal income tax receipts. The state’s general fund, transportation fund, and education fund receipts were a combined $13.25 million, or 6.97% above monthly expectations from the July 30, 2021, updated revenue forecast.
  • The governor extended the emergency housing for certain vulnerable individuals (hotel vouchers) for another 30 days following public urging by Vermont Legal Aid and others, while efforts for more permanent solutions are found.
  • The pension task force, charged with addressing the growing unfunded pension liability for state employees and educators, continues to meet in hopes for coming up with a plan. Pension contributions from the state have been growing each year and accounted for 13% of this year’s general fund budget.
  • The Legislature’s rules committee has adopted a mask requirement in the State House for legislators, employees, and visitors until further notice.
  • Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer released a report critical of the state’s Covid-19 Emergency Economic Recovery Grant Program, claiming some businesses received grants last year more than their losses. The $117 million program designed to assist businesses survive the pandemic, was funded by federal stimulus dollars.
  • The Wheels for Warmth program will be returning on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Casella Construction, Route 4, Mendon. Used tires will be offered at discounted prices with proceeds benefitting heating assistance programs through the Bennington-Rutland Opportunity Council (BROC). Drop off for used tires will be Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 at Casella. More details to come.

In closing, I wish to add my congratulations to Doug Casella of Casella Construction on the new marble monument erected in his honor for the tireless efforts to rebuild a major section of Route 4 in Mendon destroyed by Irene 10 years ago.

Jim Harrison is a state representative for Bridgewater, Chittenden, Killington and Mendon. He can be reached at: JHarrison@leg.state.vt.us or harrisonforvermont.com .

The post “Office hours” appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mountain Times

WCSD board divided on renaming objectives

Policy Committee Chair Lou Piconi resigned after Monday meeting By Curt Peterson The idea of renaming educational facilities or programs that have been named for individuals in recognition of their past service to students of the Windsor Central School District […] Read More The post WCSD board divided on renaming objectives appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
Mountain Times

‘Monkey wrench’: How the Delta variant caught Vermont off guard

By Mike Dougherty/VTDigger As the pace of vaccinations slowed this spring, some experts began floating a new vision of Covid-19’s future as endemic. Rather than focusing on herd immunity — the threshold at which enough people had been vaccinated or […] Read More The post ‘Monkey wrench’: How the Delta variant caught Vermont off guard appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

State strengthens school testing program, makes Covid-19 rapid testing available to all schools

On Monday, Oct. 4, the state of Vermont distributed resources and information to all Vermont public and independent schools to enable them to establish Covid-19 response testing. The state is bolstering existing testing tools with rapid testing to help keep […] Read More The post State strengthens school testing program, makes Covid-19 rapid testing available to all schools appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Price of racism?

Rutland Middle School forfeits soccer game after student’s racist slur. When Woodstock Middle School’s boys soccer team took on Rutland, Sept. 29, what should have been another day on the pitch devolved into verbal abuse when a Rutland player used an anti-Black epithet against a Woodstock player. The next day,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
City
Chittenden, VT
Killington, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
City
Killington, VT
City
Bridgewater, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont’s legislative leaders call off plans to convene in October

By Grace Benninghoff/VTDigger Vermont’s legislative leadership has called off plans to reconvene this October due to substantial delays to President Biden’s federal infrastructure bill. The decision likely forecloses the possibility that the Legislature could seek to enact more stringent Covid-19 […] Read More The post Vermont’s legislative leaders call off plans to convene in October appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Hartford confronts homeless crisis

Unpermitted dwellings at the center of public debate By Ethan Weinstein In Hartford, three unpermitted shelters constructed for the homeless recently reappeared on private property after being removed earlier this year. The structures, built and placed by former Select Board […] Read More The post Hartford confronts homeless crisis appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTFORD, VT
Mountain Times

School district renaming policy is a ‘lightning rod’

By Curt Peterson Windsor Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD) board member Ben Ford, chair of the New Build Committee overseeing a proposed $74 million-plus project to build a new middle/high school in Woodstock, outlined a proposal for fundraising at […] Read More The post School district renaming policy is a ‘lightning rod’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
Mountain Times

Gray calls on Scott to take ‘greater measures’ to manage pandemic

By Lola Duffort/VTDigger Amid a rise in cases, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray on Sept. 16 called on the Scott administration to take “greater measures” to dampen the spread of Covid-19. The Vermont Dept. of Health reported a record-setting 314 cases […] Read More The post Gray calls on Scott to take ‘greater measures’ to manage pandemic appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Hoffer
Person
Becca Balint
Mountain Times

Surveillance Covid testing delayed in most schools until October

By Lola Duffort/VTDigger Surveillance testing has been touted by Vermont officials as a cornerstone of its Covid-19 mitigation efforts in K-12 schools. But only a little more than one-third of Vermont’s public school districts and a quarter of its private […] Read More The post Surveillance Covid testing delayed in most schools until October appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
Mountain Times

Revising the education property tax

Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the Vermont Legislature written by Commissioner Bram Kleppner, CEO of Danforth Pewter, on behalf of the Vermont Tax Structure Commission. Dear Legislators, Three years ago, you and the Governor asked us to […] Read More The post Revising the education property tax appeared first on The Mountain Times.
INCOME TAX
Mountain Times

With children in school, one issue dominates

By Angelo Lynn As Congress grills the Biden administration on its troubled withdrawal from Afghanistan, as small businesses throughout Vermont and many parts of the nation struggle to hire enough employees to keep their businesses open, as housing prices rise […] Read More The post With children in school, one issue dominates appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Hours#Mendon Town Office#Health#Human Services#Democratic#Senate#Legislature
Mountain Times

Vermonters unemployed in 2020 could get additional tax refund

More than 22,000 Vermonters who filed for unemployment last year could get a tax refund, according to the Dept. of Taxes. The state announced on Sept. 14 that it has begun sending checks to people who collected unemployment in 2020 and filed their taxes electronically before April 1 of this year. The refunds are the result of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which became law in March and exempted up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation for taxpayers filing individually and $20,400 for married couples filing jointly.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Cases reach new peak; Scott remains firm on no mask mandate

By Ethan Weinstein Despite a call from Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to issue stricter pandemic measures, Gov. Scott remained firm during his press conference Tuesday, Sept. 21, that he would not provide pandemic measures such as an indoor mask mandate […] Read More The post Cases reach new peak; Scott remains firm on no mask mandate appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mountain Times

Funds available to pay off utility debt

By Steve Costello Editor’s note: Steve Costello is the vice president of Green Mountain Power. Time and again, Vermonters amaze and inspire with their kindness and generosity — from our communities’ strength seen throughout Vermont during the 10th anniversary of […] Read More The post Funds available to pay off utility debt appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
39
Followers
50
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy