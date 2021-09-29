CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

CEDRR and Castleton University partner to open downtown Intern Hub

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 9 days ago

By Ethan Weinstein

Castleton University students seeking internships in Rutland now have a workplace of their own, nestled in the first floor of the Opera House on Merchants Row.

By Ethan Weinstein
Representatives from CEDRR and CU gathered, Tuesday. Pictured (l-r): Kelley Beckwith, Jessica Duncan, Brooke Rubright, Jonathan Spiro, Lyle Jepson, and Kimberley Rupe.

Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) and Castleton University have launched the CEDRR Intern Hub, which will provide Castleton students with greater access and opportunities for experiential learning with employers throughout the region and beyond.

“Our region is seeking young talent who wish to build their lives and careers here. To that end, we are offering Castleton students a coworking space in Downtown Rutland, which allows for increased networking opportunities and the ability to experience first-hand what a great asset the Rutland Region is for their future,” said CEDRR’s Executive Director, Lyle Jepson. “CEDRR is looking forward to supporting students from Castleton University and our region’s employers.”

The space for the Intern Hub, which features seven work stations, bathrooms, and a small kitchen, is provided free of charge by MKF Properties. CEDRR is guaranteed full use of the space for at least a year, Jepson said.

CEDRR currently has two interns from Castleton, one supporting the organization’s career hub, the other generating content for Real Rutland, the city’s marketing campaign. Both interns will soon begin working at the Intern Hub.

“We know that hands-on, experiential learning provides pathways for students to establish themselves into fulfilling careers after graduation,” said CU President Dr. Jonathan Spiro. “This hub is going to benefit not just our students, but equally importantly, it will benefit downtown Rutland.”

While remote work has made working from almost anywhere possible, that does not making working from anywhere ideal, noted Castleton’s Director of Experiential Learning and Workplace Readiness, Jessica Duncan.

“You can’t always control your home setting,” Duncan said. “This is a professional environment for students to be successful.”

Students completing experiential learning at local employers who do not have physical space for an intern are encouraged to utilize the new space.

The post CEDRR and Castleton University partner to open downtown Intern Hub appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mountain Times

The Pittsford Sheep Festival returns on Oct. 10

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. — PITTSFORD — The Pittsford Sheep Festival has been offering free family entertainment for over 25 years. This year it will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at […] Read More The post The Pittsford Sheep Festival returns on Oct. 10 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PITTSFORD, VT
Mountain Times

Price of racism?

Rutland Middle School forfeits soccer game after student’s racist slur. When Woodstock Middle School’s boys soccer team took on Rutland, Sept. 29, what should have been another day on the pitch devolved into verbal abuse when a Rutland player used an anti-Black epithet against a Woodstock player. The next day,...
Mountain Times

Chandler Gallery presents ‘Changing Seasons: Innovations After 70

Unconscious bias focus of 2021-2022 gallery season Oct. 3 – Nov. 6 —RANDOLPH — A new exhibit in the Gallery at Chandler Center for the Arts counters the bias that new ideas are mostly generated by the young, by showcasing […] Read More The post Chandler Gallery presents ‘Changing Seasons: Innovations After 70 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RANDOLPH, VT
Mountain Times

State strengthens school testing program, makes Covid-19 rapid testing available to all schools

On Monday, Oct. 4, the state of Vermont distributed resources and information to all Vermont public and independent schools to enable them to establish Covid-19 response testing. The state is bolstering existing testing tools with rapid testing to help keep […] Read More The post State strengthens school testing program, makes Covid-19 rapid testing available to all schools appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
City
Castleton, VT
Castleton, VT
Education
Rutland, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Education
Mountain Times

Ramen eatery to open on Killington Road

A new restaurant will be opening in Killington soon. Yama Ramen, LLC, was registered with the Vermont Secretary of State Aug. 20, 2021 with Lindsay Ochman as the manager and member of the LLC. The sign outside was hung last week, generating excitement among locals in town who took to social media to express their support and eagerness to try it.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
39
Followers
50
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy