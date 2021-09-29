CEDRR and Castleton University partner to open downtown Intern Hub

By Ethan Weinstein

Castleton University students seeking internships in Rutland now have a workplace of their own, nestled in the first floor of the Opera House on Merchants Row.

Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) and Castleton University have launched the CEDRR Intern Hub, which will provide Castleton students with greater access and opportunities for experiential learning with employers throughout the region and beyond.

“Our region is seeking young talent who wish to build their lives and careers here. To that end, we are offering Castleton students a coworking space in Downtown Rutland, which allows for increased networking opportunities and the ability to experience first-hand what a great asset the Rutland Region is for their future,” said CEDRR’s Executive Director, Lyle Jepson. “CEDRR is looking forward to supporting students from Castleton University and our region’s employers.”

The space for the Intern Hub, which features seven work stations, bathrooms, and a small kitchen, is provided free of charge by MKF Properties. CEDRR is guaranteed full use of the space for at least a year, Jepson said.

CEDRR currently has two interns from Castleton, one supporting the organization’s career hub, the other generating content for Real Rutland, the city’s marketing campaign. Both interns will soon begin working at the Intern Hub.

“We know that hands-on, experiential learning provides pathways for students to establish themselves into fulfilling careers after graduation,” said CU President Dr. Jonathan Spiro. “This hub is going to benefit not just our students, but equally importantly, it will benefit downtown Rutland.”

While remote work has made working from almost anywhere possible, that does not making working from anywhere ideal, noted Castleton’s Director of Experiential Learning and Workplace Readiness, Jessica Duncan.

“You can’t always control your home setting,” Duncan said. “This is a professional environment for students to be successful.”

Students completing experiential learning at local employers who do not have physical space for an intern are encouraged to utilize the new space.

The post CEDRR and Castleton University partner to open downtown Intern Hub appeared first on The Mountain Times .