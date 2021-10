MANCHESTER, N.H. — After another bright and mild day today, changes move in for the weekend as temps drop and clouds take over. Any early fog will give way to sunshine and another mild day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for many. A back door cold front (one that moves in from the east and northeast) will move through later tonight, so temps will drop a bit late in the day (especially in eastern areas).

