(RTTNews) - Ahead of the weeklong break for the National Day holiday, the China stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had climbed more than 35 points or 1 percent. Off since September 30, the Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,570-point plateau and now it's looking at a higher open on Friday.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO