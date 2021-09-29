CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Brings Back the Tube Dress Trend in Red Bottom Heels for ‘Late Late Show’

By Claudia Miller
 9 days ago
Khloe Kardashian channeled an early aughts trend with ease this week on the set of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The media personality arrived on set on Monday evening in monochrome black attire, kicking off her look with a strapless black dress from Rick Owens. In a leather twist on a tube dress, the throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 2000s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design.

Khloe’s own sister Kylie Jenner as well as Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé have favored tube dresses in their own off-duty looks as of late.

To elevate her choice of attire further, Khloe echoed the black colorway of her dress with classic black pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette featured a towering stiletto heel and a rounded vamp, all atop a recognizable red outsole.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin, the pointed-toe pumps included a 5-inch heel, pointed-toe front and rounded vamp; similar colorways retail for $745 at Saks Fifth Avenue .

As for Khloe Kardashian herself , her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes.

Channel Khloe Kardashian in these black pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $53 (was $109) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Nine West Flax Pumps, $69 .

Comments / 17

J Mczeal
8d ago

NOTICE the aging in this young woman face. To young to have this type of aging, oh I forget it's the 🔪 that's doing this aging, what ashame. STOP DISTURBING mother nature's cells and muscles.

Rhok
8d ago

Love it when they talk about the outfit but don't show a pic of it. So nice. 😐

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#The Tube#Saks Fifth Avenue#American#Channel Khloe Kardashian#Nordstrom Buy
