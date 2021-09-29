The eye-popping prices at Salt Bae's new London restaurant include a $850 steak and a $15 red bull

Some Twitter users say Salt Bae has been ripping off customers at his new London restaurant. @nusr_et/Instagram

Instagram restaurateur Salt Bae opened a new location in London on Thursday.

A picture of a meal receipt from the opening included a $15 (£11) red bull and a $850 (£630) steak.

Twitter users have since accused Salt Bae of "ripping off" customers with "extortionate" prices.

Salt Bae, the Turkish cook who achieved viral fame back in 2017 when he dramatically sprinkled salt onto a slab of meat, has opened a London restaurant where he charges £630 — nearly $850 — for a steak, The Sun reported.

Nusret Gökçe, better known by his internet nickname Salt Bae, is under fire for the astonishingly high prices at Nusr-Et in London after a picture of receipt totaling a whopping £1,812.40, or around $2,400, went viral.

The 38-year-old cook, who has nearly 39 million followers on Instagram, also owns restaurants under the same chain in a number of different international locations including Miami, Los Angeles, and New York. Representatives for Gökçe and Nusr-Et did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the prices of the menu items.

The diner's receipt, which is dated from Thursday when Gökçe opened the 15th location of his restaurant chain, showed several other pricey items including a £100 (around $135) "golden burger," a £23 (around $30) salad, a £12 (around $16) sweet corn dish, and a £11 (around $15) Red Bull.

It's unclear whether Francisco Garcia, who posted the image of the receipt on Monday, dined at the restaurant, but he captioned his post by saying: "Salt Bae is the world's greatest living artist."

At the time of writing, Garcia's tweet has nearly 2,000 likes and 114 retweets. More often than not, users commenting back appear to be less than impressed with the menu prices.

One user joked it would be cheaper to fly from the UK to Turkey and eat at the restaurant location there than to dine at the one in London, located at the Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge.

—Muttaqi متق 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇸 (@Omnimojo) September 27, 2021

Someone else pointed out the cost for four Red Bulls: £44, or around $59.

—SP The Industry 🍃 (@septimusajprime) September 27, 2021

Another user said that the receipt should be a "wake up call," adding that it is "absolutely ridiculous to spend this sort of money on a meal."

—marthysdad (@flippdesigns) September 28, 2021

Someone else commenting on the post called the prices "extortionate" and claimed that an unnamed Michelin starred restaurant they'd dined at recently was nowhere near as expensive than Nusr-Et.