Wildlife

U.S. declares more than 20 species extinct after exhaustive searches

By Jacob Knutson
Axios
Axios
 9 days ago
The Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that 22 animals and one plant native to the United States are now extinct and should be removed from the endangered species list after exhausting efforts to find evidence that they are still alive. Why it matters: After existing for an untold number...

Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
Person
Deb Haaland
ecowatch.com

U.S. Declares 23 Species Extinct, Including Ivory-Billed Woodpecker

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it would announce 23 extinctions of birds and fish on Wednesday as the ravages of man-made climate change and habitat destruction continue unabated. It's a rare move from scientists to completely give up hope, but the government agency said it had exhausted every...
ANIMALS
WISH-TV

Indiana species among 23 species that could be declared EXTINCT!

Did you hear? The US Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed declaring 23 species extinct. That list includes some species native to Indiana. Today on Indy Style, Damon Lowe, Senior Curator of Science and Technology at the Indiana State Museum, shares more details about the mussel, WHY it went extinct, why extinction is bad and what it can lead to.
INDIANA STATE
staradvertiser.com

Protected too late: U.S. officials report more than 20 extinctions

The ivory-billed woodpecker, which birders have been seeking in the bayous of Arkansas, is gone forever, according to federal officials. So is the Bachman’s warbler, a yellow-breasted songbird that once migrated between the Southeastern United States and Cuba. The song of the Kauai O’o, a Hawaiian forest bird, exists only on recordings. And there is no longer any hope for several types of freshwater mussels that once filtered streams and rivers from Georgia to Illinois.
GEORGIA STATE
ScienceAlert

A Scary Mass Extinction Happened 30 Million Years Ago, And We Only Just Noticed

The close of the Eocene roughly 33 million years ago marks a time of great change on Earth. In a slow reversal of what we're seeing today, temperatures dropped and glaciers stretched their icy fingers towards the equator. The loss of life across the Asian continent was profound. But Africa's biodiversity, sheltered by the warmth of the tropics, appeared to go unscathed by the colossal changes. Or so we thought. According to a recently published study by a team of researchers from across the US, we just weren't looking at the fossil record the right way. The research suggests that far from thriving...
SCIENCE
cw39.com

Mystery Wire | Gone forever: 23 species declared extinct

MYSTERY WIRE — Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 assorted birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct, the Associated Press has learned. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal,...
WILDLIFE
CNET

US set to declare 23 species extinct, including birds, mussels and a bat

It's a bitter moment when the US Fish & Wildlife Service proposes delisting animals and plants from the Endangered Species Act because they can no longer be found. It means that officials are calling off the search and that the creatures are thought to be beyond saving. On Wednesday, the agency cataloged 23 species it has determined are now extinct.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
thejerseytomatopress.com

US Fish and Wildlife Service Declares 23 Species Now Extinct

Today, the US Fish and Wildlife announced nearly $79.2 million in grants to help conserve and permanently protect nearly 56,000 acres of habitat for 55 listed and at-risk species across 13 states through the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund (CESCF). The grants will be matched by over $49.3 million in partner funds.
WILDLIFE
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
kiss951.com

Video: A Shark And An Alligator Fight It Out In SC

A shark and an alligator get in a fight. Yep,in a rare encounter, an alligator and a shark recently butted heads in South Carolina — and not surprisingly, the ocean predator seemed to get the better of the swamp dweller. The incident happened earlier this week in full view of a group of tourists, who were throwing food to the gator when a large shark emerged just feet away, says witness Cory Conlon. After circling the gator a few times, the shark attacked, biting the large reptile on one of its legs, video reveals. The alligator responded by charging the shark, but then — apparently after reconsidering the move — abruptly backed away. Both creatures then went their separate ways, Conlon says. The Shark vs Alligator fight occurred just weeks after a different alligator in South Carolina was captured on video eating a smaller gator.
ANIMALS
thewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Diver Finds One Of The Ocean’s Rarest Shark Eggs

A fisherman has discovered a rare shark egg floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the Brazilian Coast, the second such find in the past month. Erivaldo Alves Silva posted video of his find in the waters off the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, 220 miles from the Brazilian coast. Silva was...
WILDLIFE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
79M+
Views
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

