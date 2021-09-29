U.S. declares more than 20 species extinct after exhaustive searches

The close of the Eocene roughly 33 million years ago marks a time of great change on Earth. In a slow reversal of what we're seeing today, temperatures dropped and glaciers stretched their icy fingers towards the equator. The loss of life across the Asian continent was profound. But Africa's biodiversity, sheltered by the warmth of the tropics, appeared to go unscathed by the colossal changes. Or so we thought. According to a recently published study by a team of researchers from across the US, we just weren't looking at the fossil record the right way. The research suggests that far from thriving...

SCIENCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO