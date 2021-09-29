Toy Soldiers HD delayed to October 21

When it comes to quality shoot 'em ups, Darius is where it's at and G-Darius is a prime example of what the series has to offer. When I really started getting into shoot 'em ups back in the '90s, I remember playing a PlayStation demo disc that had G-Darius on it and it completely knocked my socks off. Unfortunately, I couldn't find anywhere that sold the full game in my town but years later, I was delighted to finally have the arcade version after picking up the awesome Taito Legends 2. I specifically remember how incredible it was that this modern 3D-renderred shmup was merely a part of an inexpensive compilation along with 38 other games; those were the days... but I digress. Now that we have G-Darius HD, a whole new gaggle of gamers can appreciate its greatness.

