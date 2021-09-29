CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toy Soldiers HD delayed to October 21

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Accelerate Games and developer Signal Studios have delayed Toy Soldiers HD from its previously planned September 30 release date to October 21. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. “The new date is based on an issue of leaderboards displaying incorrectly, amongst...

