Pokemon Legends Arceus Receives More Details About Celestica Flute And Arc Phone

The Nintendo Switch will likely get off to a hot start in 2022 thanks to a brand-new (and ambitious) Pokemon spin-off. Pokemon Legends Arceus releases January 28, 2022. The Pokemon Company showed off more of the upcoming open-world RPG during the latest Pokemon Presents stream in August. The stream offered an extensive look at the Hisui (later know as Sinnoh) region's locales, Pokemon, combat, and more. Pokemon Legends Arceus gives off major Breath of the Wild vibes. If you're already on board with the "bold new direction" promised with Pokemon Legends Arceus, check out what you need to know about preordering the game below. It's also possible we'll get a new look at Pokemon Legends Arceus during the September 23 Nintendo Direct.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO