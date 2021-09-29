Pokemon Legends Arceus Receives More Details About Celestica Flute And Arc Phone
The official website for Pokemon Legends Arceus has updated with some new information about two important tools players will use to progress through the game. The first new item is the Celestica Flute, which allows players to summon special Riding Pokemon that will help them traverse the Hisui Region. The second new item is the Arc Phone, a mysterious device said to possess “strange power” that will help players on their journey.nintendosoup.com
