Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/6) At 12:59 a.m. a chase was reported in the 400 block of SW 60 Road. At 6:28 a.m. an accident was reported in the 800 block of NE K-156 Highway in Claflin. At 6:37 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281...

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO