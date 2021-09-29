CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as industrial, consumer staple stocks gain

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rebounded from a one-week low on Wednesday, led by industrial and consumer staple shares, although gains were limited by weakness in energy sectors.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.76 points, or 0.12%, at 20,197.9. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Tsx#S P#Uttaresh
