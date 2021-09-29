CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama native brings the Roll Tide to Telluride

By Beth Thames
If you’re lucky enough to have family living in Telluride, that gem of a mountain town in Colorado, go there. Go when the aspens turn to gold outside your window and the trails are full of hikers from all over, marveling at the peaks of the Rockies reaching into brilliant blue skies.

