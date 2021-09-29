Alabama native brings the Roll Tide to Telluride

Feed your brain, face and ears. Vertical House Records hosts authors Aaron Cometbus and Scott Satterwhite who are on a book tour for “Punkhouse in the Deep South.” Their tome tells the 30-year history of a rundown house that’s “a crossroads for punk rock, activism, veganism, and queer culture” in Pensacola, Fla. Aaron Cometbus is known for his long-running zine, also called Cometbus, which covers the East Bay, Calif. punk scene that’s helped launch bands like Green Day, Rancid and Operation Ivy. At Vertical House, the “Punkhouse” authors will discuss their book and the place that inspired it. Copies of the book will be available to purchase. Also at the event, Huntsville pop-up The Pizza Peddler will be slinging punk-inspired pies. Pizza Peddler’s past menus have included pizzas with inventive ingredients like mac & cheese, Nashville hot-chicken, avocado and raspberry barbecue sauce. And Vertical House? As local vinyl-heads will tell you it’s one of the best record stores in the Southeast. They carry new and used vinyl, from recent releases by underground faves like King Gizzard & The Jesus Lizard to classics from the likes of OutKast and Pearl Jam to local indie releases. But wait, there’s more ... The book event overlaps with Lowe Mill’s free Concerts on the Dock show, which this week presents Carly Moffa. A former “American Idol” contestant, Moffa has a big voice and indie troubadour sound.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO